The release of ‘Warhammer 40K: Darktide’ has been postponed; a new release date has been set.

Fatshark has revealed that the release date of its four-player co-op shooter “Warhammer 40k: Darktide” has been pushed back to spring 2022, which is sad news for “Warhammer” enthusiasts. The game was supposed to be released in late 2021.

In a tweet, Fatshark stated that “Darktide” is not yet ready for a 2021 release since it does not meet the company’s quality requirements. The developers also stated that developing the game under the COVID-19 pandemic’s conditions hampered the production process, resulting in slower overall progress.

Fatshark, on the other hand, stated that the extra time will be used to further refine the game and prepare it for mechanisms that will let it last longer.

This news adds “Darktide” to the increasing list of games that have been postponed, joining the likes of “Resident Evil Re:Verse,” which was also recently postponed until 2022 for gameplay polish and enhancements.

“Left 4 Dead” and Fatshark’s previous “Vermintide” games, both set in the “Warhammer Fantasy” setting, have comparable gameplay styles to “Warhammer 40k: Darktide.” In “Darktide,” players will assume the role of ordinary soldiers in the Imperium of Man, attempting to halt a Chaos Invasion from within a hive metropolis with the help of the Imperial Inquisition.

Imperial Guard weapons such as the Kantrael Pattern Lasgun, kinetic auto-rifles, chainswords, and break-action Ogryn shotguns that double as massive clubs will be available to players.

Dan Abnett, an experienced writer who previously worked on “Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor,” co-wrote “Darktide.” He’s well known in the “Warhammer 40k” community as the author of the “Gaunt’s Ghosts” series of novels, which focused on the experiences of ordinary infantrymen and ground combat.

The game’s postponement until spring 2022 has given other 2021 releases some breathing room, particularly similar co-op titles. The release date for Turtle Rock Studios’ “Back 4 Blood” is presently set for October, with numerous open betas planned for August. In the meantime, “Aliens: Fireteam Elite” will be released on August 24.

In the interim, “Warhammer” enthusiasts can download Fatshark’s “Vermintide 2,” which is currently being updated with new content on a regular basis.