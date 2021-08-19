The release of ‘Splitgate’ has been postponed indefinitely, and the game will remain in open beta.

The first-person arena shooter “Splitgate” is currently suffering from its own success, as the game’s increased popularity has resulted in technical server-side challenges, forcing the developers to rush to find a solution.

This month, “Splitgate” was intended to reach its full 1.0 release version. The rapid surge in popularity among gamers, however, caused the game’s servers to crumble under the strain, resulting in serious network troubles and long queue times that prohibited many of the game’s players from entering or enjoying any matches.

According to PC Gamer, the game will remain in open beta indefinitely as the creators work to resolve the issue. The open beta for “Splitgate” drew an unparalleled amount of participants across PC and consoles. The game was taken offline for maintenance to allow developer 1047 Games to expand server capacity and address underlying network issues.

However, when the game’s popularity expanded in the following weeks, their efforts were insufficient. CEO Ian Proulx of 1047 Games stated that the company is attempting to accommodate even more players to the game’s already overburdened servers.

“[“Splitgate”] will stay in open beta for the foreseeable future as the small firm works to scale the popular arena portal shooter, which has received over 10 million downloads in its first 30 days,” Proulx said.

In addition, Proulx stated that the studio is looking on ways to improve “Splitgate’s” performance beyond simply increasing server capacity. 1047 Games is improving the game’s backend to improve in-game stability and concurrent player capacity, resulting in shorter wait times. Proulx also stated that when the game’s full version is released in the future, they want to be “prepared for a large scale.”

All of these backend enhancements will be included in “Splitgate,” along with new features and essential balance adjustments.

When “Splitgate” entered open beta, the number of players skyrocketed. According to Steam Charts, the game had an average of 28,392 concurrent players over the last 30 days, with a top player count of 67,724. Players on consoles are not included in this statistic.

The open beta for “Splitgate” is available for free on Steam and other major console game retailers. However, when the servers strive to accommodate more players than they can handle, expect high queue times and connectivity troubles.