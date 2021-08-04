The Release of ‘GTA 6′ Is Still Unconfirmed; Take-Two Hints At The Reasons

Take-Two Interactive has snatched the limelight by making the most significant announcements. While 2K is in the spotlight, it looks that Rockstar Games has yet to announce the release date for “GTA 6.” Take-Two Interactive speculated on why excited fans have yet to hear about the highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto” sequel.

One of the reasons for Rockstar Games’ continuing silence on the release of “GTA 6” could be the studio’s parent company Take-Two Interactive’s recent remark. “Grand Theft Auto V” has now sold over 150 million copies, according to the American video game holding firm. The 2013 popular action-adventure game sold five million copies across all gaming platforms between May 2021 and May 2022, demonstrating the game’s longevity.

Every few months, Rockstar Games updated “GTA Online” with new content. This encourages gamers to spend money on the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

New material helped “drive the title to its second-highest Q1 on record for the player audience and its third straight quarter of player growth,” according to Take-Two. Grand Theft Auto Online had a 72 percent gain in audience size, a 77 percent increase in new players, and considerable growth in recurring consumer spending in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.”

The “Grand Theft Auto” franchise has sold over 350 million copies worldwide. This holiday season, Rockstar Games will also release the next-generation editions of “GTA V” and “GTA Online.”

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online have changed the creative and cultural influence of interactive entertainment for nearly eight years, setting new benchmarks for numerous generations of customers and game platforms, according to Take-Two Interactive.

There’s no need to rush the release of “GTA 6,” with millions of copies sold each month and additional material being released in both “GTA V” and “GTA Online.” “One of our primary strategic initiatives is to enable new and inventive ways for audiences to continue connected with our titles and the communities developed around them after their original launch,” Take-Two Interactive said during its Q1 2022 conference.

“During the fourth quarter, 2K and Gearbox Software will launch an intriguing new franchise,” said Take-Two president Karl Slatoff.

Rockstar Games is said to be working on “GTA 6.” Despite rumors and leaks, the game studio has yet to make an official announcement about the highly anticipated “GTA” sequel.