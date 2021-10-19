The release of ‘Elden Ring’ has been postponed, and closed network test dates have been revealed.

The highly anticipated RPG “Elden Ring” from From Software has been postponed for a few weeks to provide developers additional time to improve the game.

According to PC Gamer, the game’s release date has been moved out to February 25, 2022. This would add about five weeks to the game’s production period, as it was initially scheduled to premiere on January 21.

“Elden Ring” was delayed, according to the developers, since the game turned out to be considerably bigger than they had anticipated.

This is both good and bad news for those who have been waiting years for the publication of “Elden Ring.” The game appears to be coming out nicely, and its total breadth appears to be much broader than anyone, including the devs, could have imagined.

However, because of the delay, “Elden Ring” will have to fight with a crowded market, as games like “Horizon Forbidden West” and “Destiny 2 The Witch Queen” are set to release in the same month.

Fortunately, the delay only added approximately a month to the release date of “Elden Ring,” so fans won’t have to wait long.

Along with the announcement of the postponement, the official closed network test dates for “Elden Ring” were revealed. The network test will take place from November 12 to 14, according to a short clip provided by From Software.

“Elden Ring’s” own network test, like those for “Dark Souls 3” and “Bloodborne,” is likely to collect player feedback on game balancing and see how much load the game’s servers can sustain.

Players will be given a pre-made character and the chance to explore the “Elden Ring’s” open fields and dungeons. This should give players a sense of how the game’s open-world exploring will feel, as well as a look at From Software’s latest incarnation of its hallmark combat system.

Neither From Software nor Bandai Namco have indicated how much of the game’s map can be explored during the trial period.

Interested fans can sign up for the network test at the official “Elden Ring” website. Only the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S are eligible for the test.