The release date of the ambitious RPG ‘Crimson Desert’ has been postponed indefinitely.

The release of Pearl Abyss’ ambitious open-world RPG “Crimson Desert” has been postponed till a later date.

Since it was first disclosed in 2019, the game’s development has been slowly developing. However, according to a post shared on Twitter by the creators, they want to make sure that the “Crimson Desert” experience is the best it can be while also protecting their team members’ health and safety.

The developers also stated that “Crimson Desert” has been fast expanding since its initial announcement, with more encounters and adventures than they had expected.

The release date for “Crimson Desert” was originally set for winter 2021, however it has been postponed indefinitely. In the near future, the creators will give fans with an updated schedule.

Pearl Abyss is a South Korean game developer best known for “Black Desert Online,” an incredibly popular action MMO that emphasizes quick, fluid, combo-based combat rather than the typical fighting systems found in similar games. According to the MMO Population website, the game has over 11 million users and over 1 million new players per day.

Many users feel that “Crimson Desert” will be another MMO that will act as a spiritual successor to “Black Desert Online” due to the company’s success. Except for the word “desert” in their titles, Pearl Abyss has stated that the two games are completely distinct.

“Crimson Desert” will largely be a single-player open-world game with an optional multiplayer feature in which players can play with their friends. Players will control Macduff, a gruff and grizzled mercenary captain who must aid his gang survive the world’s various hazards, in this game set on the continent of Pywel.

In comparison to its MMO predecessor, combat in “Crimson Desert” is less extravagant, but it is nonetheless nasty and visceral. Players will use a variety of medieval weapons and magical spells to battle a variety of foes, including enormous animals that can be dispatched in a manner similar to “Dragon’s Dogma.”