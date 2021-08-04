The Release Date For ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Has Been Set; Gameplay And Story [Details]

New information regarding Gearbox’s next solo looter shooter “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands” is scant, but the game’s release date has been confirmed by Take-Two Interactive’s recent financial report.

Fans may look forward to the spinoff in “Q4 Fiscal 2022,” according to the Americal video game holding firm. This puts the publication date somewhere between January and March of the following year.

The game was first previewed during E3 2021, with a teaser trailer released by the developer. The team behind the next spinoff confirmed a release date of early 2022 during the event. This corresponds to the financial report’s release timeframe, with the exception that the latter provides a more precise timeline.

Gearbox, the studio behind “Borderlands,” is working on “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.” In truth, “Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep” is a spinoff or a continuation of the game. However, no Eridian artifacts or Vault Keys should be expected in the game.

Despite the fact that the popular D&D style with a twist is expected. Kayla Belmore, the game’s senior producer, stated during the E3 2021 showcase that the game had a solo plot. To put it another way, players who haven’t yet played “Borderlands” don’t need to do so in order to follow the story of the spinoff.

Goblins, wyverns, and more Tiny Tina baddies will appear in the upcoming title. The teaser also revealed But Stallion’s reappearance in the standalone project. Instead of the traditional sci-fi offering from “Borderlands,” fans should expect more fantastical elements in the spinoff.

A campaign, four-player co-op, and a ton of endgame material are all expected to be included in the game. In addition, new gameplay features will be included. Amulets, armor, melee weapons, and spells that act as mini-skills fall into this category.

The inclusion of “repeatable end-game content” in “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands” has also been confirmed. In the new game, players will apparently be able to build their own characters.

The game “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands” will be released on a variety of platforms. This includes the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and PC.