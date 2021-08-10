The release date for ‘Darksiders 3′ on the Nintendo Switch has been set.

THQ Nordic has announced that the famous “Darksiders” franchise’s third installment will be released for the Nintendo Switch soon.

In 2018, “Darksiders 3” was released for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. According to Nintendo Life, the game will be ported and launched on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 30, and interested Switch owners will be able to purchase a digital copy from the Nintendo Store or a physical copy from certain video game shops.

The game’s expansions will be included in both the physical and digital editions: “Keepers Of The Void,” a story-driven adventure with a focus on riddles, and “The Crucible,” a wave-based horde mode.

“Darksiders 3” offers a fresh new take on the unfolding biblical apocalypse and the web of intrigue that created it all as the third game in the series. Fury, the third horseman of the apocalypse, will guide players through the game as she hunts out demonic incarnations of the seven deadly sins on a devastated Earth.

The game retains much of the previous series’ Metroidvania-style exploration and progression system, but the combat has been revamped and redesigned, focusing on furious back-and-forth exchanging of blows against single targets rather than fighting off large crowds at once.

“Darksiders 3” garnered mixed reviews, with the good end of the spectrum slightly tilted. The fighting in the game has been acclaimed for its speed, reactivity, and visceral feel, but it has also been condemned for being too simple and unchallenging. It was also chastised for its lackluster RPG elements, basic puzzles, and PC and platform technical difficulties.

While “Darksiders 3” isn’t a horrible game, it doesn’t carry the franchise forward in a positive direction, according to several critics.

A spin-off game named “Darksiders Genesis” was released on the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, although the game never received a complete sequel.

The typical third-person view was replaced by a top-down viewpoint and twin-stick shooter controls in “Darksiders Genesis.” Strife, the fourth horseman, joined War, the protagonist of the first “Darksiders” game, as a playable character in the game.