The Release Date For ‘Company Of Heroes 3′ Has Been Announced; Here’s What You Need To Know

Relic has announced “Company of Heroes,” the third installment in their popular WW2 RTS series, which will feature more of the same spectacular, action-packed conflicts in a new theater of war, as well as entirely new features that fans of grand strategy games will undoubtedly enjoy.

“Company of Heroes 3” maintains faithful to its beginnings as a real-time strategy game with a strong focus on tactics. IGN recently released game footage that revealed that the game keeps much of what made the original two installments of the series so exciting.

In Relic’s unique territorial control style of gameplay, players will command soldiers, armor, and other support units. This time, players will be pitted against German defenses in the Mediterranean theater of war, with US Army formations supported by British Forces and Italian resistance fighters.

Combat mechanics will be a combination of old and modern, with realistic tank armor, infantry building breaching, and better high-ground and line-of-sight interactions among them. As a result, “Company of Heroes 3” will be the most tactically tough of the three games.

In addition, single-player game variants will have a new tactical pause option, highlighting the importance of precise tactics and execution.

The game will be powered by an updated Essence engine, which will feature more detailed troops, improved effects, and a substantially improved environmental destruction system that can change battlefields according to the player’s preferences.

The new Dynamic Campaign map is perhaps the most significant change coming to “Company of Heroes 3.” Relic decided to use a campaign map similar to the “Total War” series instead of the classic linear campaign storytelling style. Players will command armies as they push over the Italian countryside, establishing forward outposts and weakening enemy supply lines while safeguarding their own.

This new sandbox-style campaign has a lot of replayability and gives players a lot of freedom to play the game the way they choose. This also adds a new dimension of macro-strategy to a “Company of Heroes” game that has never been seen before.

Players will be able to use partisan spies, order aerial or naval bombardments on critical locations, and deploy rear guards to protect an army’s advances, among other things, in this grand-strategy-style campaign map.

“Company of Heroes 3” is now in a pre-Alpha stage that is exclusively open to testers. By applying for the COH Development Program, players can participate in the early test.