The release date, element, weapon, render, and other details about ‘Genshin Impact’ Kokomi have been leaked online.

Sangonomiya Kokomi is one of the new characters that will be appearing in “Genshin Impact,” according to Chinese gaming studio miHoYo. While the developers have been tight-lipped on Kokomi, the recent leaks indicate her likely release date, element, weapon, and render.

Insiders in the sector, notably Genshin Report, provided apparent details concerning Kokomi. The insider claimed that their source informed them of Kokomi’s release date in “Genshin Impact.” According to them, in Update 2.1, miHoYo will introduce the leader of the Sangonomiya Resistance, as well as a new weapon named Heartseeker or Star Seeker.

Thursday will see the release of “Genshin Impact” Update 2.1. According to miHoYo’s patch delivery schedule, the following patch, Update 2.1, would arrive six weeks after the release of Update 2.0. This suggests that Kokomi will be released as a playable game character in the first half of September, possibly on September 1.

However, the insider said that these elements could still change, so fans should be cautious about their anticipation for the new character’s entrance in the game. Kokomi’s element is Hydro, and her weapon of choice is a Catalyst, according to rumors. If this is correct, she would be the third user of the Hydro Catalyst after Mona and Tartaglia.

Kokomi was introduced in the “Genshin Impact” 2.0 Special Program as the leader of the Sangonomiya Resistance, which opposes Baal and her army. Kokomi appears to be the Inazuma military’s main strategist, implying that she plays an important role in the Inazuma storyline. She is characterized as having a “very lovely appearance” and always sporting a calm grin that has the ability to melt the hearts of people who follow her.

MiHoYo has yet to clarify whether Kokomi will be a playable character in their popular gacha game. It’s worth mentioning that last year, a character who looks a lot like Kokomi debuted in the datamine. Characters like Rosaria, Kazuha, and Hu Tao, who are now playable in the game, are featured in this datamine.

Kokomi's inclusion as a playable character in the game is a distinct possibility. Insider Lumie posted a fan render of Kokomi in June for those who were intrigued about the character's appearance. The character's official image, which miHoYo revealed during the "Genshin Impact" Update 2.0 Special Program, was also shared by Genshin Report.