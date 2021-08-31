The release date and designs for the ‘Animal Crossing’ x Puma collaboration have been revealed.

Puma will release a new apparel and footwear collection based on Nintendo’s renowned Animal Crossing series.

Last week, the German sportswear company hinted to the existence of the cooperation with an intriguing tweet that included a screenshot of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons logo. Following this tease, the official Nintendo of America Twitter account shared a promotional image (on Monday, August 30) featuring the collection’s first item.

The new @PUMA x #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons collection will be released on September 18th!

30 August 2021 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica)

Goop, Haribo, the Peanuts comic strips, Bratz, and, in terms of gaming, 2K Sports are just a few of the businesses with which Puma often collaborates. It isn’t the first time it has collaborated with Nintendo; it produced a new range of products to coincide with the release of Super Mario 3D All-Stars last year.

What Designs Are Included in the Puma x ‘Animal Crossing’ Collection?

Puma has officially released additional information on the upcoming Animal Crossing collection, including what designs will be available at launch and when the products will be released.

The new crossover will include variations on Puma’s existing “Suede,” “Wild Rider,” and “Future Rider” footwear designs, as well as a variety of short and long sleeve tees, hoodies, shorts, and sweatpants, according to the website. All of these things will be Animal Crossing-themed in some way, with the game’s trademark pastel hues, logos, and even some well-known characters being used.

The following is a list of everything that has been revealed thus far:

The Suede 1 of 2 from the ‘Animal Crossing’ x Puma Collection

