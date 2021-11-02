The ‘Red Dead Redemption Remaster’ is in the works, and a release date has been leaked.

A remastered edition of “Red Dead Redemption” is purportedly in the works, and information about a possible release date has leaked online.

This month, Rockstar Games will release the “Grand Theft Auto Trilogy,” but it appears that another restored game will follow suit. According to the latest rumor, fans of the popular 2010 game “Red Dead Redemption” may soon be able to get their hands on a remastered version of the game.

According to French publication Rockstar Magazine, “Red Dead Redemption Remaster” is currently in the early stages of development.

The magazine did not say which platforms the game will be released on, but it did say it would be similar to “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition.”

It’s safe to infer that the upcoming game will be released on PC and next-gen platforms. However, because the game is still in its early stages of development, it does not look like it will be launched anytime soon.

Fans should not expect a total replica of the original Wild West-themed title in the remastered version, according to the insider. Instead, the future game will get a visual makeover and an upgrade akin to “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.” If the claim that the “Red Dead Redemption Remaster” would be produced in the same way as the “GTA Trilogy Remastered” is true, the game might have a wide range of improvements while maintaining the classic feel and aesthetic of the original. High-resolution textures, environmental enhancements, and new lighting might all be added by Rockstar Games to the game.

However, no official confirmation from Rockstar Games has been made. In the coming weeks, fans will undoubtedly learn more about “Red Dead Redemption Remaster.”

Meanwhile, on November 11, “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” will be available digitally on PC and platforms. From December 6, a physical copy of the game will be available.