The rebuilding of Liverpool’s roster is already beginning, as evidenced by six players.

The transfer season has already closed after a relatively quiet summer on Merseyside, with Liverpool electing not to pursue any incomings on deadline day.

Ibrahima Konate was the club’s only new signing, arriving for a fee in the region of £36 million from RB Leipzig to fill a vacuum in the center of defense that caused Jurgen Klopp headaches last season.

Despite his signing, Reds fans are dissatisfied with the lack of transfers – notably in offensive areas – following the club’s decision not to sign another forward.

Many believe that a rebuild should be taking place, yet it is realistic to believe that one has already begun and has gone unnoticed at Anfield.

After evaluating the group that won the Champions League and the Premier League for Klopp, a number of minor adjustments were made in a number of areas.

Xherdan Shaqiri was a member of the title-winning side and has started two of Liverpool’s three Premier League games since his departure.

Like the Swiss, the young English prospect is left-footed, and he’s creative, skilled, and capable as an attacking no. 8 as well as a forward, all of which he shares with Shaqiri.

Adam Lallana has also left, although he was promoted from the academy, and after a strong season last year, he should continue to develop as part of Klopp’s midfield this season.

Gini Wijnaldum, who departed the club on a free transfer this summer, is undoubtedly the most noticeable departure, but while he hasn’t been officially replaced, his arrival 12 months ago may have been seen as an early solution by the club.

Liverpool needed a centre-back more than a midfielder when Thiago joined last summer.

Dejan Lovren had been sold, and despite the fact that Liverpool needed to replace him, the Reds bought Thiago instead.

Thiago has taken the role of Wijnaldum, while Konate has taken the place of Lovren, although the transition has been gradual due to the fact that the two deals occured in different windows.

Furthermore, and have been added to Klopp’s roster; the two haven’t exactly replaced any of the title-winning players, but they have provided depth behind regular starts, with Jota in particular becoming a starter recently.

Liverpool's redevelopment has been seamless and unobtrusive, rather than a dramatic overhaul.