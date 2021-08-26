The Reboot of ‘Saints Row’ Has Been Announced At Gamescom, And Fans Are Not Happy.

At Gamescom, the suspected “Saints Row” revival was officially announced, however many fans of the franchise were dissatisfied with what they saw.

Fans have been left with a sour taste in their mouths after seeing a cinematic video depicting the new environment and characters of the “Saints Row” revival. Some compared the game’s graphical aesthetic to “Fortnite,” while others dismissed the new 3rd Street Saints cast of teenagers as unworthy successors to Gat, Shaundi, and Pierce from prior games.

Fans remarked about how gentrified the new Saints appeared in comparison to their original counterparts in the comments section of the YouTube-released copy of the trailer. The original Saints’ gruff and cynical dispositions were changed with figures who are less hostile and more friendly. Others compared the relaunch to “Agents of Mayhem,” the spiritual successor to the “Saints Row” series that was released before to the franchise’s eight-year hiatus.

The trailer did not, however, elicit a negative response from all fans. Some people are delighted to see more of the funny and chaotic gameplay that “Saints Row” is known for, while others are cautiously enthusiastic, hoping that the actual gameplay is better than the trailer.

Santo Ileso, an entirely new territory based on the American Southwest, will be home to new characters, groups, locales, weaponry, and more in the “Saints Row” relaunch. Santo Ileso is described by the developers as “the biggest and best ‘Saints Row’ playground ever created,” with a variety of side activities and main tasks for players to complete.

Because this is a reboot of the game, the main story will have players growing the Saints from a lowly street gang to a criminal empire once more. To help build a reputation for their gang, players can engage in illegal commercial operations such as drug selling or gunrunning. Although the game is based on wild west themes, it still features the same over-the-top action sequences as the previous titles.

The actual gameplay and mechanics of the new “Saints Row” are still a bit of a mystery. Regardless of how fans react, the game is shaping up to be the franchise’s most ambitious installment ever.