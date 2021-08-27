The Reason behind McCree’s Name Change to ‘Overwatch’

Because of the continuing Activision Blizzard scandals, the creators of Overwatch have announced that one of the game’s most popular characters would be renamed.

What is the significance of McCree’s name change?

McCree is a sharpshooting cowboy, inspired by legendary spaghetti western gunslingers, who has been a staple of Overwatch’s roster since the game’s inception in 2016. He has always been an integral component of the online game, among 20 other launch heroes.

However, because of his affiliation with a certain Blizzard employee, his inclusion has now become contentious. To put things in perspective, the character was named after Jesse McCree, a level designer at the studio who was let go earlier this month.

McCree was one of the Blizzard employees included in a disputed image of the Blizzcon “Cosby Suite,” as first published by Kotaku.

What Is the Cosby Suite, and How Does It Work?

The concept of the “Cosby Suite” initially gained traction in July 2021, when the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing launched a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard. The court filing featured charges of workplace harassment, salary discrimination, and a persistent “frat boy” culture established in the organization, among other things.

The lawsuit specifically names Alex Afrasiabi, the former senior creative director of World of Warcraft, alleging that he would engage in “blatant sexual harassment with little to no repercussions.” Afrasiab’s inappropriate behavior with female employees was so well-known, according to the paper, that his hotel room was dubbed the “Crosby [sic]Suite” in honor of alleged rapist Bill Cosby.

Following the lawsuit’s release, this image from 2013 resurfaced, showing a group of guys gathering in a hotel room, posing next to a huge portrait of Cosby. Jesse McCree was one of the people who appeared in the viral photo. As a result, he (along with two others) was fired from the company.

Cosby has always disputed the severe allegations leveled against him, and he was released from prison in June after the state supreme court ordered a halt to the investigation.

What Did the Overwatch Team Have to Say?

Blizzard has decided to change McCree’s name in Overwatch because his namesake is no longer associated with the firm.

On Twitter, an official statement from the game’s development team was released. This is a condensed version of the information.