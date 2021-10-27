The Ransomware Problem Is Getting Worse, and Businesses Need to Pay Closer Attention.

Even a pandemic will not stop the world’s cybercriminals. COVID-19 appears to have boosted the number of ransomware outbreaks. A substantial spike in global ransomware attacks was noticed during the first half of 2021, according to one mid-year security analysis. In comparison to the same period in 2020, the number of attacks in 2021 H1 increased by 93 percent.

According to experts, this upward trend will continue in the next years. The growth of the so-called “triple extortion” tactic is said to be behind the increase in attacks. As a result, attackers employ a three-pronged approach: they demand a ransom for the decryption of the encrypted data, a ransom to prevent the stolen material from getting public, and threats to publish the stolen data to customers, business partners, and vendors.

The research cites a rash of high-profile assaults, including the major SolarWinds event, which impacted a number of institutions, the Codecov ransomware attack in April, and the Kaseya VSA ransomware attack in July. These infamous occurrences are reported to have set new records, and cybersecurity experts predict that there will be more in the future.

The United States recently hosted a summit to address the problem of cyber assaults and promote international collaboration. Representatives from more than 30 countries took part in this event, sharing their experiences dealing with disruptive attacks that have afflicted the world in addition to the pandemic.

Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, Yigal Unna, revealed that they just experienced a big incident. “I can now reveal that Israel is currently dealing with a large ransomware attack against one of its main hospitals,” Unna said.

Germany claimed a similar issue, claiming that the administration of Anhalt-Bitterfeld in the country’s east had experienced its first-ever cyber crisis. This occurred after they were harmed by a ransomware attack.

The problem of ransomware has been increasingly visible in recent years. The US also admitted to being the target of numerous severe ransomware assaults during the meeting. Since the massive WannaCry epidemic in 2017, when this cyber attack first gained popularity, it has only gotten bigger and worse. Because many firms have moved online with little or no cybersecurity expertise and experience, the epidemic makes it more easier for fraudsters to launch effective attacks.

Other countries have expressed concern about the growing ransomware menace. These. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.