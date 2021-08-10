The PS5 performance of ‘GTA 5 Enhanced Edition’ has been said to be leaked on the PlayStation website.

This year, Rockstar Games will release the next-generation edition of its mega-popular game. While Rockstar has remained tight-lipped on what fans can anticipate from “GTA 5: Enhanced Edition,” a recent leak may have revealed the game’s performance on Sony’s PS5.

Reddit user blasty provided the most recent details regarding the impending game. A user on the famous subreddit r/GamingLeaks published a blog post from PlayStation Germany’s official website.

The blog post appears to indicate that “GTA 5: Enhanced Edition” on PS5 will run at 4K 60 FPS. “You have never seen the criminal metropolis Los Santos so beautiful when the skyline shines thanks to a bold graphic update in crisp 4K resolution,” according to one section of the post. “You make the city extremely smooth and unsafe thanks to a smooth 60 FPS,” according to another section of the post.

When it comes to the specifics of the enhancements coming to the game’s next version, Rockstar Games has been evasive. The hazy marketing has sparked speculation among fans and industry watchers about how much of a difference the next-gen port would truly make.

Given that “GTA 5” is almost a decade old, the 4K 660 FPS PS5 performance comes as no surprise. A cross-gen port of the game was also released previously, which added visual enhancements.

If accurate, this is excellent news for fans, particularly those who are still unsure what to anticipate from this year’s “Grand Theft Auto” game.

Unfortunately, there is no way of knowing whether or not the details are accurate. The PS5 performance of the game has yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games.

In 2021, “GTA 5: Enhanced Edition” will be released. The game is currently being developed for the PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S.