The PS4 and PS5 release dates for ‘Among Us’ have been leaked on the PlayStation database.

If the latest details revealed in PlayStation’s database are to be believed, “Among Us” players who own Sony’s PS4 and PS5 will not have to wait much longer to get their hands on the hit online multiplayer social deduction title.

On Sunday, industry insider PlayStationSize tweeted that “Among Us” is already available in the database, with an August 31 release date. This appears to be a confirmation to fans that the game will be released on the specified date.

The insider is well-known for giving reliable information because they maintain track on PlayStation update files. Surprisingly, it appears that the insider isn’t positive about the release date and has considered the idea that it’s only a placeholder. The 31st of August falls on a Tuesday, which is the day of the week when most games, especially PlayStation releases, are launched.

In April, Innersloth unveiled the PlayStation version of “Among Us.” The game’s creator also gave some specifics about what the game’s arrival on the gaming platform would imply for Sony console users. Innersloth confirmed that a special skin for crewmates would be included in the PlayStation release.

This will allow gamers to dress up like Ratchet from the smash hit “Ratchet & Clank.” In addition, PlayStation owners will receive Clank, a companion that will accompany them throughout the game. Aside from the PlayStation, fans are hoping for a release date for the Xbox version of the game as soon as possible.

One of the titles featured during Microsoft’s recent Xbox E3 2021 event was “Among Us.”

For August 31, there’s a good chance that “Among Us” will be released on PlayStation and Xbox gaming systems. In the absence of an official announcement from Innersloth, supporters should keep their hopes for the PlayStation port in check. Despite the fact that the information was discovered on PlayStation’s database, the game’s release date remains highly speculative at this time.

The game “Among Us” is now available on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.