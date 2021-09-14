The proposal by a city center establishment to stay open until 2.30 a.m. has been met with a ‘unbearable’ noise warning.

One neighbor has objected to a Liverpool city centre venue’s plan to stay open until 2.30 a.m. every day of the week, calling the noise “unbearable.”

PINS on Duke Street, which has been a hit since opening in 2020, is attempting to extend its existing legal closing time of 2 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays and midnight on the rest of the week.

However, the idea has enraged a nearby resident, who claims that the venue’s loudness is often so “horrendous” that it vibrates their furniture.

After being teased by Home Bargains employees, a disabled woman is in tears.

The licensing and gaming sub-committee of Liverpool City Council will make a decision on the venue’s application to open later next Wednesday.

The neighbor, who claimed to own an apartment next door, asked councillors to reject the plans unless the venue paid for soundproofing on a wall that borders their property in an anonymous public statement to the council.

“I own the residential lease of the flat next door to PINS, and the noise from music pouring through the non-insulated party wall is unpleasant, especially on weekends,” they claimed.

“I have brought this to the attention of the proprietors of PINS, who have neither mitigated or minimized the noise through sound insulation or sound proofing as of today. There hasn’t been any kind of acoustic survey done yet in any case.

“The music coming from PINS is a continual and repetitive booming (sometimes causing furniture and radiators to vibrate) that pervades the entire apartment.”

They expressed optimism about future collaboration with the venue, but urged councillors to reject the proposals as they are.

“The horrible level of noise is particularly noticeable from roughly 7pm to 1:40am Friday to Sunday,” the objector said. On weekends, sleep is impossible until after 2 a.m. owing to the loudness and loud chatter of individuals leaving the arena.

“While I am hoping that some mitigation will be forthcoming, I respectfully request that no extension to the hours they are currently licensed for be granted until PINS has taken efforts in regard to sound proofing and insulation.”

“The summary comes to an end.”