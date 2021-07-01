The price and release date for the ‘Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’ have been revealed.

This year, the first six Final Fantasy games will be remade with improved graphics and audio.

Throughout 2021, the revamped collection will be published in phases. The first of these will be Final Fantasy 1, Final Fantasy 2, and Final Fantasy 3, which will all be released on July 28th at the same time.

What Does the ‘Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’ Collection Entail?

All of the first Final Fantasy games shared a classic pixel-art aesthetic prior to the franchise’s seventh installment. This means they featured very low resolution and undetailed 2D sprites for characters (8-bit for the first and 16-bit for the sixth).

Square Enix said at their E3 conference that it will be updating these older titles with improved visuals and handy quality-of-life changes in order to bring them into the modern marketplace. Simultaneously, the publisher is taking care to preserve the qualities that made the books so successful in the first place, and will stick to the original designs.

Assets, for example, have been recreated from the ground up under the supervision of the original team, and each title’s soundtrack has been redone by Nobuo Uematsu, the original composer. In the meantime, the gameplay has been improved with the addition of a new user interface, support for mobile touchscreen controllers, and the opportunity to store your progress at any moment.

In the 30 years after their release, the original Final Fantasy games have inspired innumerable imitators as exemplars of the JRPG (Japanese Role-Playing Game) genre. The franchise has sold over 161 million units worldwide, according to the publisher, and has created some of the most beloved titles of all time, including the recently remastered Final Fantasy VII.

As a result, if you’ve never played any of the original masterpieces, these faithful remasters will give you the chance to experience what all the hype is about.

How Much Will the Pixel Remasters of ‘Final Fantasy’ Cost?

The first half of the remastered collection will be released for PC and mobile devices on July 28. According to the Steam page, Final Fantasy 1, Final Fantasy 2, and Final Fantasy 3 will each be available from 1 p.m. ET.

You can pre-purchase the entire bundle (including the imminent remasters.