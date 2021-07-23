The Portal Mode in Battlefield 2042 combines four games into one package.

Electronic Arts introduced Portal mode, a new sandbox-style game mode for “Battlefield 2042” that essentially combines four different “Battlefield” games into one complete and highly customizable package that the community may play around with, during EA Play.

Portal mode is an entirely new method to play Ripple Effect’s “Battlefield,” which was previously known as DICE LA. In some ways, it’s comparable to the Arcade mode in “Far Cry,” which allows users to construct their own custom maps and game kinds. “Battlefield 2042,” on the other hand, goes a step further by providing players with a vast array of toys to play with.

Assets from four other Battlefield games are featured in this mode: “Battlefield 3,” “Battlefield Bad Company,” “Battlefield 1942,” and, of course, “Battlefield 2042.” Weapons, character models, locations, music, vehicles, and more are among the assets.

The level of freedom in Portal Mode is unmatched, but there are some nuances, as Ripple Effect general manager Christian Grass pointed out during the presentation.

Valparaiso, the Caspian Border, the Noshahr Canals, and Arica Harbor will be among the Portal mode maps. The El Alamein and Battle of the Bulge maps from “Battlefield 1942” have also been rebuilt for the Frostbite Engine, with level destruction turned on. There are also all of the epic-scale maps from “Battlefield 2042.”

Curators and game hosts in Portal mode can start servers on any map with any number of factions. Players with appropriate knowledge can use an in-game editor to change the game’s logic code to build their own unique game modes, such as a melee-only match with shock paddles or a demolition derby with C4-strapped cars.

However, because there is no level editor, players will have to make up with what is offered, according to Grass.

This mode features weapons, vehicles, and uniforms from all “Battlefield” eras, as well as remastered versions of the three prior “Battlefield” games.

More content will be released in the future, according to the developers, potentially providing “Battlefield 2042” an unusually long lifespan if successfully handled.