The police have issued a warning about a phone number that everyone should save in their phone.

Anyone who takes the train on a daily basis should save a five-digit number in their phone, according to the police.

Passengers and rail personnel can contact the British Transport Police (BTP) immediately and discreetly via a simple text service.

Any non-emergency crime can be reported to police using the service, which can be accessed by texting ‘61016’.

BTP recently shared an example from a passenger who had a positive experience with the service on their Facebook page.

“I was on the tube when I observed a guy gazing at me and masturbating,” the passenger wrote in a message. When other people began to yell at him, he bolted. I recall being frightened that he would follow me out of the station (which he didn’t).

“I decided to report the event after a buddy persuaded me to do so. The British Transport Police took my statement and searched CCTV for the individual within hours.

“Every month, the police officer would give me an update on the situation. They eventually requested that the photograph of the man be released because they couldn’t find him on their system.”

“After being identified by a member of the public, he was apprehended.” Despite his assertion that he was urinating, he was charged by the Crown Court.

“I just want to express my gratitude to BTP for their assistance and support.” They paid attention to me and even expressed gratitude for reporting the occurrence. If something similar happens to you, please let us know.” “If you know someone who uses the train on a regular basis, please ask them to store 61016 in their phones,” a BTP spokeswoman stated alongside the message. They’re unlikely to require our assistance. But it’s there, and if they do, we’ll be there.

“We are not going to allow sexual harassment on our trains.” And every report will be treated with respect.” When is the optimum time to make advantage of the service? When you need to contact BTP about something that doesn’t require an emergency response, text 61016 (or call 0800 40 50 40). You can SMS when, for example, you wish to tell someone about an incident that has already happened to you. “The summary comes to an end.”