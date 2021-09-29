The Players of ‘Genshin Impact’ Discuss the Bomb Game and React to the ‘Pathetic’ Anniversary Event.

Many players are disappointed and disrespected as a result of Genshin Impact’s first anniversary event, with the community venting their frustrations on social media and the Google Play Store.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play role-playing game available for PlayStation, PC, and mobile platforms. It is primarily supported by “Gacha” features, which effectively mean that gamers can spend real-world money on randomly created products (in this case weapons and characters).

The caveat is that these rewards could be worthwhile or disappointing. In that respect, it’s analogous to a loot box system found in games like Overwatch or even a standard slot machine.

Genshin Impact was first released on September 28, 2020, and since then, it has been updated with fresh material, event series, and rewards to keep its devoted fans interested. As a result, it was expected that a major update would be released to coincide with the game’s one-year anniversary. Players, on the other hand, were dismayed by what they perceived to be a weak celebration.

Fans are dissatisfied with the ‘Genshin Impact’ Anniversary Event.

The anniversary details were previously revealed by developer miHoYo in September, and they were widely seen as insufficient. The majority of the events took place outside of the game, and were instead focused on sharing fan art or cosplaying on social media. Those tasks that did require you to check in to Genshin Impact, on the other hand, delivered very little in terms of currency or substantial rewards.

Time flies, a year has passed, and Genshin Impact is approaching its first birthday! The Teyvat Hiking Association has provided you with a brief sample of the community festivities commemorating the one-year milestone.

For example, participants in “The Unforgettable Trip” web event (which required players to view a movie recounting their own unique journey through the RPG thus far) were only given 40 primogems, which isn’t much.

Gacha games are likely to make a bigger deal out of these festivities and lavishly reward its loyal players for sticking with them. Regardless, despite a vociferous uproar from the fan base, This is a condensed version of the information.