The play examines the traumatic effects of an adolescent girl being groomed.

A distressing play shed light on the impact grooming has on young people.

On November 6, Lantern Writers Irene Stuart’s play ‘Sweet Sixteen,’ about child exploitation, was produced at Liverpool’s Royal Court Studio.

The fictional report described the story of Georgie, who revealed she had been mistreated by her godfather (known as Uncle Lenny) for many years at her 16th birthday celebration.

Irene, who tends to create gritty drama, based her play, directed by Darren Partington, on articles about grooming and interviews with real victims of sexual assault.

The value of a £2 coin is £500, and there are more in circulation.

“What started out as a birthday celebration for Georgie turned into a horror story,” Irene remarked.

The audience was taken on an emotional roller coaster as the family was dragged from one side to the other as the revelation ripped into them.

Grooming is defined by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) as “when someone creates a friendship, trust, and emotional connection with a child or young person in order to manipulate, exploit, and abuse them.”

“I wanted to bring this sensitive matter to the notice of an audience to underline the fact that it is a problem that requires talking about,” Irene told The Washington Newsday when asked why she wrote the play. To address the sensitive matter of sexual abuse by a person the victim knows.

“While this is a common occurrence, it is frequently considered that the offender is a stranger. She also wanted to give victims a voice and emphasize the family effects of sexual assault.”

“I felt honoured to have been asked to perform the role of Georgie,” Naomi Reddy, who played the victim, said. It was a challenge for me because I understood how vital it was to portray her as honestly and realistically as Irene desired.

“We were able to shine light on a distressing subject thanks to Irene’s writing because we didn’t have to portray the physical elements.” Georgie’s narrative and the audience’s response gave me a sense of empowerment as an actor. “I’ll take everything I’ve learned with me.” Uncle was played by Ted Grant. “The summary has come to an end.”