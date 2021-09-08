The Phalanx Class has been added to ‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite’ in a new Season 1 update.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will receive its first major update later today (Wednesday, September 8), adding new weapons, aesthetics, and a new character class to the cooperative shooter.

It may seem premature for Aliens: Fireteam Elite to be getting such a major update after only being published a few weeks ago (on August 23). Nonetheless, the game’s developer, Cold Iron Studios, has stated that new content would be added to the game on a regular basis, via seasonal patches similar to those seen in Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone.

Fireteam Elite, unlike previous games, is not a free-to-play title, meaning its extra content will not be locked behind a paywall or a battle pass system. Instead, after the initial $39.99 fee, it will be available to all gamers.

The first of these significant improvements will be available later today, and it will increase your colonial marine avatar’s armoury and cosmetic possibilities. The most notable feature is a new character class known as “The Phalanx,” which is well-suited to bunkering down and surviving the onslaught of hostile hordes.

Indeed, the Phalanx Kit, as well as four new weapons and extra cosmetics, will be included in tomorrow’s free new content patch. However, this is simply the first of several seasonal improvements on the way.

September 7, 2021 — Aliens: Fireteam Elite (@AliensFireteamE)

The New Phalanx Class in Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Aliens: Fireteam Elite had a total of five playable classes at launch. The gunner, the demolisher, the technician, and the doc were all available from the start, while the recon unit had to be unlocked individually by completing the main campaign.

For those who like to play more defensively, the phalanx soldier will now present an alternative sixth choice. This new class is distinguished by the presence of a deployable shield that can be used to deflect incoming gunfire and acid projectiles. Phalanx troopers have a special perk (called “Bulwark”) that grants them a damage buff that stacks when they use this shield efficiently.

The “Shock Pulse,” which stuns adjacent adversaries and deals damage over time, is the phalanx’s second distinctive ability. In terms of terms. This is a condensed version of the information.