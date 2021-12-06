The PC version of ‘Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves’ has been discovered on Steam.

The official retail page for Naughty Dog’s hit action-adventure franchise “Uncharted” has been added to the Steam database, making the game’s impending PC port accessible to all fans.

The bundle “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves” includes the two most recent games in the series, “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” and its standalone expansion “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.” The collection will be released in 2022, although the specific date and system requirements have yet to be determined.

Since the release of the first game for the PlayStation 3 in 2007, the “Uncharted” series has been a regular in PlayStation’s game library. Three sequels, three spin-offs, a remaster collection for the original trilogy, and even a fan-made short film produced by Allan Ungar featuring Nathan Fillion in the lead role followed “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune.”

When “Horizon Zero Dawn’s” PC port for Steam was unveiled earlier this year, rumors of a “Uncharted” game PC port spread like wildfire across the internet. Such rumors were later validated as Naughty Dog senior communications manager Rochelle Snyder made a public announcement on the PS Blog back in September.

“Legacy of Thieves” will be launched for both PC and PS5 early next year, with the PS5 version launching first and the PC version following a few months later, according to Snyder’s article.

The “Uncharted” games mix third-person shooter action with platforming and action-movie-style set pieces. Players will primarily take on the character of Nathan Drake, a thief-turned-treasure hunter, as they attempt to uncover famous lost cities in search of great treasures in unforgettable, story-driven adventures.

In terms of gameplay, players can expect a combination of cover-based combat and highly-cinematic encounters in this third-person shooter. When not engaged in a battle, players can explore intricately intertwined sections by jumping, sliding, and scaling around the terrain using Drake’s parkour and acrobatic abilities.

“Uncharted 4” will conclude Nathan Drake’s story, while “The Lost Legacy” will put players in command of Chloe Frazer, a professional thief-for-hire and Nathan’s close friend, as they search for mythical relics deep beneath India’s highlands.