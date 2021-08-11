The Parallels 17 update adds support for Windows 11 on Macs with the M1 chip.

Parallels has just received a huge upgrade that adds a slew of new functionality to Windows 11 on Macs and Intel-based devices powered by the M1 CPU.

Parallels version 17 now supports Windows 11 on Mac devices, allowing users to enjoy the latest Microsoft operating system on their Macs. Support for macOS Monterey virtual machines is also included.

Apple has already removed support for Windows running on Boot Camp on M1 computers. Nonetheless, the Cupertino-based tech giant partnered with the business to create a prototype of a macOS Monterey virtual machine that runs on a Mac with an Apple M1 processor.

According to Cult of Mac, Parallels’ senior vice president of engineering and support, Nick Dobrovolskiy, said, “We’re happy to have produced the world’s first prototype of a macOS Monterey virtual machine operating on a Mac with Apple M1 chip.”

Parallels, a virtualization software business, has launched a new upgrade that allows customers to run Windows and other operating systems on their Mac computers.

This will ensure that Windows virtual machines remain operational.

The Parallels 17 major upgrade improves the gaming experience on Windows 11 in addition to adding support for Windows 11 and Mac OS Monterey PCs.

The update improves DirectX performance by up to 28% and OpenGL performance by up to six times. This is excellent news for Mac users who use Parallels to play Windows games on their Macs.

Parallels 17 also speeds up the initialization of M1 Macs. With it, Windows startup times are reduced by 33%, and Windows and Linux resume times are reduced by 38%.

Parallels 17 also increases the security features of Windows 10 and Windows 11. Through its new virtual trusted platform module chip, the big update adds support for BitLocker and Secure Boot on Microsoft operating systems.

Windows now understands the battery health of a Mac computer when using Parallels 17. This activates the device’s battery saving mode and notifies the user that it needs to be recharged.

The regular version of Parallels Desktop 17 costs $79.99 per year. According to The Verge, the perpetual license costs $99.99 per year, while the upgrading from a prior version’s perpetual license costs $49.99.