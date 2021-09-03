The open beta for ‘Battlefield 2042′ is expected to begin on September 22nd, and EA has updated the Xbox size and Steam version.

Electronic Arts (EA) recently updated the Xbox file size and Steam version of “Battlefield 2042,” and two industry insiders revealed the game’s Open Beta “start date.”

Start of the Open Beta

Tom Henderson, a reputable industry insider, announced in a tweet on Thursday that the “Battlefield 2042” Open Beta will begin on September 22. “The #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta being on September 22nd isn’t a guess or hypothesis. As I have stated on the #Vanguard leaks… Take it with a grain of salt, FACT. The insider assured followers, “I’m as confident as I was when I watched the internal teaser with my own eyes.”

Henderson’s allegation about the Open Beta’s release date was backed up by GamesBeat columnist Jeff Grubb. During the Giant Bomb webcast, the journalist stated that he had confirmed Henderson’s date with his own sources.

The Open Beta for “Battlefield 2042” will begin on Monday, September 6 and run until Saturday, September 11 according to Italian store Mediaworld. The promotional image has now been deleted off the retailer’s website, but gamers can still view an archived version.

Fans are perplexed as to when they will be able to access the game’s Open Beta. However, because the information is unofficial, it is best to wait for EA and DICE to make an official announcement about the game’s Open Beta start date.

Updates to the game

Based on a screenshot uploaded on Reddit by a user known as Timidestone699pro, EA may have revised the Xbox file size of “Battlefield 2042.” The game’s download size on the Microsoft gaming system was originally 60 GB, but it currently appears to be 90 GB.

According to a Reddit user by the name of Oski Polski, EA appears to have updated the game’s Steam version as well. These updates could indicate nothing at all, or they could indicate that the Open Beta will begin soon.

EA previously stated that the game’s Open Beta will begin in September, but did not specify a date. On October 22, 2021, “Battlefield 2042” will be released. The game will be released on a variety of gaming platforms. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC are all included.