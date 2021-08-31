The open beta for ‘Battlefield 2042’ could start this week [rumor].

If online rumors and prior beta test patterns are to be trusted, the highly anticipated open beta for “Battlefield 2042” could begin as soon as this week.

The technical alpha test for “Battlefield 2042” ended recently, offering some lucky gamers an early glimpse at one of the game’s older builds for the sake of tech optimization and issue correction. The alpha test will be followed by an open beta in September, according to DICE, but no specific date was given.

One Redditor pointed out that PietSmiet, a German YouTuber, has “Battlefield 2042” on his live schedule for Saturday, September 4. The early access open beta session for those who pre-ordered the game is set to begin on September 4, according to German video games website Gamestar, with the fully public beta set to begin on September 6.

When the betas from earlier “Battlefield” games are taken into account, the dates make more sense.

The beta for “Battlefield 1” began on August 31, 2016, while the early access beta for “Battlefield V” began on September 4, 2018, followed by a public beta on September 6.

Both games had beta tests just a few months before their official releases in October of their respective launch years.

Fans of the franchise have theorized that the beta event for “Battlefield 2042” will be treated similarly to that of “Battlefield V.” If “2042” follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, fans can expect a 5-day beta period featuring two maps, a restricted variety of weaponry, and one of each vehicle to try out. If “Battlefield 2042” follows tradition, the Orbital map from the alpha test may return in the beta, along with a second map.

The numerous leaks from the closed alpha tech test revealed to the world that “Battlefield 2042” still has many issues to resolve and assets to complete. As the game’s official release date approaches, several fans are concerned that it will launch as a problematic and incomplete disaster.

Other fans, on the other hand, are optimistic, pointing out that past “Battlefield” games were far more polished at launch than their technical test or open beta editions. Fans will have to wait until next month, when DICE officially debuts the “Battlefield 2042” beta.