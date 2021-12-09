The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be released in January 2022.

OnePlus, a Chinese consumer electronics company, is expected to hold a physical launch event in Las Vegas in early January 2022. The OnePlus 10 Pro, which has been rumored, is expected to be unveiled at the event.

Industry insider Max Jambor, who released a photograph of the company’s invitation to the January 5 event on Twitter, offered this information. The event will take place on the opening day of the highly anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas.

The invitation was apparently extended to tech journalists, requesting that they “catch up” with the Chinese corporation. Unfortunately, that is all the invitation says, and it makes no mention of any products that will be on display during the event.

While TechRadar claimed that the OnePlus 10 might debut in January or February, another Tom’s Guide suggested that the series could debut in January at CES 2022.

OnePlus produces a wide range of devices, and many expected the OnePlus 10 smartphone series to be unveiled at the event. According to the company’s previous launch patterns, no devices have been introduced at CES.

However, because OnePlus and Oppo recently merged, some industry observers believe the business is testing a new launch approach. It may be remembered that previous reports stated the OnePlus 10 Pro would be introduced in China between January and February 2022, and in other areas of the world between March and April.

The OnePlus 9 was released in March 2021, and based on this release trend, there’s a good possibility that the January 2022 launch is accurate. According to rumors, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will be used in the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro.

In addition, the Pro edition of the series is said to have a 6.7-inch quad HD Plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The chipset for the smartphone is expected to include up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone series is expected to have an IP68 rating and a 5,000 mAh battery.

A triple rear camera arrangement with a 48 megapixel primary sensor is also expected on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

An 8 megapixel telephoto lens and a 50 megapixel ultrawide camera are among the other back camera lenses. The premium smartphone is said to have a 32 megapixel camera for selfie aficionados.

It has not yet been confirmed by OnePlus.