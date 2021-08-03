The official reveal of ‘Call Of Duty 2021′ is expected to take place in August.

The long-awaited formal reveal of “Call of Duty 2021” is expected to happen this month.

“Call of Duty 2021” is expected to be released this year, according to Activision. However, neither Sledgehammer Games nor Activision have made any official announcements about the project.

This year’s installment, according to industry insider Modern Warzone, will be formally released in the third week of August. If this is accurate, fans may hear some early game teases between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21.

The latest leak comes after industry insider Tom Henderson revealed some data about “Call of Duty 2021’s” likely reveal window in February. The insider, who is known for his precise leaks on video games like “Battlefield 2042,” stated “Call of Duty 2021” would be released “mid-year” through Warzone.

“We’re still a ways away from a reveal,” he continued, “best guess is August to coincide with the Black Ops Cold War reveal.”

Activision’s attendance at Gamescom is one of the best explanations for the game’s prospective reveal window falling in August. Between August 25 and 27, the yearly gaming event will take place. Many people assume that “Call of Duty 2021” will be formally unveiled at the event.

Rumors had it that this year’s “CoD” installment would be revealed at a “Call of Duty: Warzone” event. According to reports, a completely new “Warzone” map based on the next game was in the works and will be published later this year.

By far, Activision has confirmed that Sledgehammer is working on a new “Call of Duty.” Unfortunately, neither the actual title nor the release date for the new game have been released.