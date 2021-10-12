The Official Art For Arataki Itto In ‘Genshin Impact’ Has Been Revealed By The Developers.

The official design for “Genshin Impact’s” speculated Arataki Itto has been released after months of conjecture and wishful thinking.

MiHoYo’s official “Genshin Impact” account shared the official character art for Itto on Twitter, which shows the next 5-star Geo character in all his glory. His character art fits the leaks claiming to depict Itto’s in-game model, giving them far more credibility than before.

Itto is a guy with crimson horns and an extremely powerful frame, dubbed the “First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang.” Itto, who hails from Inazuma, appears to be half-man and half-oni, as miHoYo’s tweet suggests.

Itto will be the first oni to appear in-game, while the rest of his race’s purebloods have only been referenced in passing by some of the city’s Inazuman NPCs. Mikoshi Chiyo, one of Raiden Ei’s pals, turned insane after being swallowed by a giant beast, was the only other oni to appear in “Genshin” media. Raiden Shogun’s “Nightmare” teaser included her.

Itto’s design confirms that he will be a Geo-based claymore user, and his special weapon will be a huge, spiky club with Morax’s and the Geo element’s signature color scheme. His skills are unknown, but if rumors and leaks are to be believed, he will be a selfish DPS character with shields, self-sustain, and a passive that boosts his fighting potential the longer he stays on the battlefield.

In this video, YouTuber Arctic discusses Arataki Itto’s leaked abilities:

It’s expected that Itto, along with Gorou, will be issued as one of the featured 5-star character banners in Patch 2.3. Childe and Hu Tao’s repeat banners are already set for the future 2.2 update, thus Itto and Gorou’s banners will not be accessible anytime soon.

Itto’s design has already won fans over, thanks to his obvious manly appeal and the fact that he has the rare adult male body archetype, which only four other characters in the game have (Diluc, Childe, Kaeya and Zhongli).