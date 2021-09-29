The official announcement of ‘GTA 6′ is expected to take place in November, according to reports, and map details have leaked.

Rockstar Games, the American video game company, has apparently blocked comments regarding “GTA 6” on its official YouTube channel, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from circulating online, the latest of which claims that the game will be officially announced in November.

The Instagram news page ThatSoBold shared some new details on the highly anticipated but undisclosed “GTA 6” game. The game would be announced between November and December, according to a message on the page.

It also disclosed some information about the forthcoming game’s map, notably its size, which is said to be three times larger than the last game’s.

Hurricanes, alligators, and other creatures will be featured in the game, which is situated in Miami.

The article stated, “GTA 6 will be announced in November-December and will take place in Miami, featuring Hurricanes, Gators, and MORE.” “News sources affirm that GTA 6 will be announced and teased with a trailer from November to December, and that the map will be three times the size of the #GTA5 map.”

The map of the game is said to be similar to that of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.” According to reports, the map will vary over time as Rockstar Games released updates.

“Like Epic Games’ (Fortnite) Map, the #GTA6 Map will alter over time with updates from Rockstar,” the news page stated. The new information about “GTA 6” is intriguing, but it is not official.

Fans’ cries for “GTA 6” seemed to be enough for Rockstar Games. Comments pertaining to the upcoming game did not appear on the gaming studio’s YouTube page, according to Twitter user Not StrangeMan.

Furthermore, comments about “GTA 6” did not show below some of the channel’s recent videos, including the widely panned “GTA 5: Enhanced Edition” trailer.

On its YouTube account, Rockstar Games has yet to comment on this new configuration.