The NVIDIA DLSS Display Driver for Windows 10, Windows 11 is now available.

NVIDIA has just released a DLSS Game Ready display driver for Windows 10 and Windows 11 that is certified.

The chipmaker unveiled its latest GeForce Game Ready display driver, which includes Deep Learning Super Sampling, in a blog post published on the NVIDIA GeForce site on Sept. 20. (DLSS). A list of titles that will be supported is included in the announcement.

The driver is certified for Windows 10 and will be the first driver for Windows 11 to be officially certified. Although users are now testing the Windows 11 compatibility with their drivers, the Game Ready display driver provides assurance of the latest OS and DLSS compatible games compatibility, The Verge reported.

On October 5, Microsoft will release Windows 11 to the general public. Developers are presently participating in a beta test for the major operating system.

For 28 games, the display driver supports DLSS. By upgrading game resolutions from their original lower rate, DLSS allows gamers to enjoy better frame rates while maintaining image quality. With improved performance and a growing number of compatible cards, it makes games more enjoyable.

By rendering the game at a lower resolution, DLSS reduces the stress placed on the GPU. The DLSS then rebuilds the image to the game’s native resolution using Artificial Intelligence at the gamer’s discretion.

However, DLSS needs an RTX graphic card in order to run unlike anti-aliasing such as the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) by AMD. It’s also not something that every game supports.

With the release of the Game Ready display driver with support to an additional 28 games, NVIDIA now has a total of 100 games with DLSS support. Alan Wake Remastered, Industria, and Severed Steel are among the 28 games that received the DLSS support.

In an internal testing figure, NVIDIA showed how the DLSS doubled the frame rates on Alan Wake Remastered supported GPUs. A 70fps rate went up to 120fps at 4K.

GameSpot reports that the Game Ready display driver release ensures the owners of compatible GPUs of extended life for their hardware. This is good news as GPU purchasing has become a challenge these days due to the ongoing shortage in chips supply.