The number of positive covid tests in Liverpool City Region has increased.

Infections with covid have increased in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent figures from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region saw 5,870 positive tests in the week ending September 3, up 530 from the previous seven days.

In the Liverpool City Region, the percentage change week over week is 10%.

Infections rose in Knowsley, Halton, Sefton, Wirral, and Liverpool in the week ending September 3; the percentage changes week on week were 16 percent, 29 percent, 4 percent, 12 percent, and 10%, respectively.

The only location of the city region to have a reduction was St Helens, where the percentage change week over week was 5%.

In the Liverpool City Region, the percentage change week on week was 10%.

The percentage change week on week figures in Cheshire West and Chester, West Lancashire, and Warrington all increased by 31%, 17%, and 12%, respectively.

The number of positive tests in England has decreased. England recorded 183,148 coronavirus cases in the week ending September 3, up 5,664 instances from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 3, there were 1,866 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 172 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 10%.

The infection rate was 372.8 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 577 positive tests, which is 130 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 29% in the week ending September 3. Infection rates are currently at 444.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 3, there were a total of 757 cases, which is 102 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 496.6 cases per 100,000 persons, with a 16 percent increase in infections week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 3, there were 1,089 positive tests, which is 118 more than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 12% from week to week. 335.8 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 3, there were 565 positive tests, which is 32 fewer than the previous week.

The “Summary comes to an end.”