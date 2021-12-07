The number of players in ‘7 Days To Die’ has increased with the release of the Alpha 20 update.

Within 24 hours of the introduction of the current Alpha 20 update, which brings numerous highly-anticipated additions to the game, the player count for “7 Days to Die” achieved a new high.

According to Steam Charts, the 8-year-old zombie survival sandbox game was met with a large surge of players at the release of Alpha 20, with concurrent player count doubling and hitting 41,665 in less than a day. This is the game’s second-highest peak player count, following a 24-hour period in April when it saw 46,402 online players.

For a game that has been in the Alpha stage for nearly a decade, reaching over 40,000 players is a remarkable achievement. Old gamers who have been waiting for a significant game update since the release of Alpha 19 earlier this year have resurfaced as a result of the enthusiasm surrounding the Alpha 20 upgrade.

This surge in players has brought “7 Days to Die” up to par with the current monthly player average for “ARK Survival Evolved.” As of this writing, the former has approximately 38,000 active players, while the latter has approximately 40,000.

However, only time will tell if “7 Days to Die” can maintain this level of popularity over the next month, especially given that the average monthly player count hovers around 18,000.

To some extent, the Alpha 20 upgrade was able to modernize the game further. The update brought a number of new gameplay tweaks and features to “7 Days to Die,” including HD models, enhanced graphics, new weaponry, and improved random world creation, which might result in realistic-looking towns and cities.

Despite its status as an Alpha, “7 Days to Die” has a high level of polish. There are extremely few defects in its stable game versions that impair gameplay. The game has evolved significantly over time, and it remains at the top of Steam’s survival games library among other classics like “Rust” and “ARK Survival Evolved.” The Alpha 20 version of the game is now in the testing stages. To experience all of the new improvements and upgrades, players must opt in to the current test build via Steam.