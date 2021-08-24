The Nintendo Switch release of ‘Genshin Impact’ is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Fans believe that the official release date for “Genshin Impact” on Nintendo Switch will be revealed on Wednesday at the Gamescom Opening Night Live.

After Geoff Keighley, a Canadian journalist, host, and producer, made some exciting revelations about the game on Twitter, rumors that the hit gacha game might eventually come on Nintendo’s hybrid gaming machine arose. Fans of “Genshin Impact” will get “special news updates” regarding the game at the Gamescom Opening Night Live, according to Keighley.

He also revealed the date of the broadcast. The show will premiere on Wednesday, August 25 at 2 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on The Game Awards’ official YouTube account. Keighley, unfortunately, did not specify what these unique news updates will entail.

Fans have a few ideas for what the Chinese game studio will reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live. One is that it would be similar to what happened at E3 2021 when the news of “Genshin Impact” was teased.

At the time, miHoYo had produced a trailer for its next upgrade. Over the weekend, the Chinese game studio broadcasted a broadcast that provided a slew of new information about version 2.1.

This comprises a number of gameplay videos demonstrating how players will face Signora in a new combat. It’s possible that miHoYo will show off another trailer for Update 2.1 at the event on Wednesday.

The revelation of the game’s official release date for Nintendo Switch is the other prediction that many fans hoped would come true. Long before the game was officially released on other gaming systems, it was announced that it would be released on the hybrid console in January 2020.

It was then revealed that the creators are having trouble adjusting to the game due to Nintendo’s hardware, despite the fact that the Switch port has been in development since the start of the project. MiHoYo hasn’t said anything about the game’s Switch release since then.

Fans are expecting that “Genshin Impact,” which was launched on April 28, 2021, would be released on the hybrid gaming system this time. Another piece of information that miHoYo could reveal at the Gamescom Opening Night Live has to do with the company’s forthcoming anniversary.

The PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS versions of “Genshin Impact” are now available.