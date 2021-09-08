The Nintendo Direct for September 2021 is rumored to be taking place next week; a new leak reveals the event’s highlights.

This month, a Nintendo Direct event is expected to take place. While some fans believe it will happen this week, a trusted Nintendo insider claims it will happen next week.

Nintendo’s most recent Nintendo Direct presentation took place during E3 2021, which took place in June.

It’s been almost three months since then, and some fans believe the event will be repeated soon.

An industry insider revealed the release date for the upcoming Nintendo event last week, but it appears that another tipter isn’t convinced. The latter, who goes by the name Samus Hunter, believes that while the games showcase could happen this week, it is more likely to happen next week, following the release of “WarioWare: Get It Together” on Friday.

“I mentioned ‘around WarioWare launch’ back in July. The 8th/9th is still a possibility, but due to other presentations and the game review period/launch, I personally predict the week after,” the insider said in a Twitter thread Saturday.

The tipster also predicted the highlight of the event, as well as the games to be shown at the next Nintendo Direct.

Aside from “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” they mentioned “Project Triangle Strategy” and “Splatoon 3” as two more games Nintendo could show off at its upcoming event.

“Given that it is expected to be revealed before the Fiscal Years, we may hear more in the coming months. Triangle Strategy is in a similar situation, according to the insider.

They went on to add that “Xenoblade Chronicles 3” might also show up during the highly anticipated event.

“I’m feeling it, and now it’s time to reveal it!” Since early 2021 through June/July, I’ve been reporting on the game’s existence and development status. The sessions are coming to a close. “Which characters will return in physical form…and which will return in a different form,” the source said.

In the past, the insider has delivered correct Nintendo leaks. It’s worth mentioning, though, that they didn’t provide any evidence to back up their most recent assertion.

Furthermore, the Japanese gaming behemoth has kept silent about the long-rumored event. Fans are encouraged to moderate their expectations in the absence of any formal announcement from the corporation.