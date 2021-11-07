The NHS is’very concerned’ about the Christmas covid rise.

Hospital executives are concerned about the NHS’s ability to cope this winter.

Health trusts in England are already at “record” levels of bed occupancy for the autumn, according to Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers.

According to the Mirror, if the health care is put under unsustainable strain again, the government may be obliged to reinstate coronavirus restrictions.

Over-50s are being urged to obtain Covid booster shots or risk a “long and tough winter,” according to health officials, who are concerned that declining immunity could lead to a spike in cases.

“Before we get into peak winter,” Mr Hopson said, “hospitals are already extremely busy.” He added, “The health service is expecting a mix of greater levels of Covid and higher levels of flu this winter while dealing with the backlog of care for patients.”

“The accident and emergency route is extremely congested. It’s quite concerning at a time when our employees are completely weary.

“The area that concerns me the most is acute hospitals, where, if you look at bed occupancy, which is a good indicator of how busy a hospital is, we’re seeing bed occupancy levels of 94, 95, and 96 percent.

“At this point, before the peak of the winter season. That’s something we’ve never seen before. That’s unheard of. As a result, there’s a clear sense that the NHS will be put under a lot of strain.” Mr Hopson went on to say that the NHS was “extremely concerned” about the implications of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for NHS workers.

Last week, ministers warned that vaccines might be made mandatory for the NHS’s 1.45 million employees in England.

They have, however, faced criticism that forcing front-line personnel to be stabbed is overbearing and would lead to some employees quitting.

“The element that’s extremely essential, and we’ve seen this in social care,” Mr Hopson continued, “is that if we get this wrong, we risk a large loss of a significant number of workers, just when we can’t afford to lose those staff.”

Nearly 10 million people in the UK have had a booster shot so far, but only 60% of over-50s in England have received one.

