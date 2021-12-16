The Next Wave of Blockchain Startups: A Fundraise Roundup

Aside from finance and DeFi, blockchain is fast expanding into a variety of fields. Through NFTs, the notion of authentic and secure ownership has spread to the arts, video games, and digital media, but this is likely just the beginning.

The nicest part about blockchain is that it is modular and decentralized, which means that users and developers may help to progress the environment by adding layers and connectors to current dApps.

In a nutshell, the crypto industry is moving at the speed of light, with new features and projects appearing every month to strengthen a certain area. It might be difficult to keep up with the latest news or to tell what’s important from what’s not.

We’ve compiled a list of the hottest startups that have raised money in the previous month and are primed to disrupt the industry.

Colony Raises $18.5 Million for Avalanche Accelerator

Colony, a highly anticipated Avalanche-based project, is the hottest name in the blockchain market right now. Colony wants to help other Avalanche ecosystem participants, and it raised a stunning $18.5 million to do so.

Shima Capital, Hashkey, GBV Capital, and Bixin Ventures were among the investors in the round, which was led by The Avalanche Foundation.

Colony’s aim is to help build the Avalanche ecosystem by investing in the most promising early-stage enterprises. They seek to create an index that will capture the entire Avalanche ecosystem in a single token, allowing the typical investor to participate in the ecosystem as a whole. Colony’s Ecosystem Farming idea will decentralize the funding process, allowing communities to be among the first to participate in exciting new prospects. Colony also validates the network and provides liquidity for DeFi protocols.

With the emergence of VC funding, crypto’s decentralizing power has been pushed to the background. With Colony, it is no longer the case.

SynCity, the First Free-2-Play-2-Earn Game, has raised $7.6 million from Syndicate.

The space is swiftly filling up with projects attempting to mimic the model, with crypto Play-2-Earn games booming in 2021 (after growing for almost 3 years). Some gamers’ life have been revolutionized by crypto play-to-earn games, which have let them to earn a full monthly paycheck simply by playing online. 1.8 million people play Axie Infinity every day, making it the most popular game to date.

Today, there are a variety of crypto games available, ranging from strategy to fantasy worlds, but they all have one thing in common: access to the play-2-earn possibility costs upwards of tens of thousands of dollars.