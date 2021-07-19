The next ‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2′ DLC will include this overpowered character, as well as reveal other DLC content.

Despite the fact that “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” has been out for five years, game developer Bandai Namco continues to support the game with downloadable content (DLC) that includes a new overpowered character and a few new costumes.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America recently revealed a new DLC for “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” that would be released this fall. Full Power Jiren from “Dragon Ball Super” is the next DLC character to be released in the hit RPG title, according to the video game publisher. Bandai Namco also released some stills of the villain’s hyper-muscled physique.

The Pride Trooper had already been introduced to the game’s roster of playable characters, but solely as Jiren’s base form. In other words, the Jiren who faced Son Goku in an epic battle during the Tournament of Power arc of the blockbuster anime “Dragon Ball Super” is the one who will be released shortly. This is the Jiren who went head-to-head with Goku’s Ultra Instinct version.

Aside from the overpowered character, the video game publisher also revealed various new outfits based on Bulma and Future Trunks from the old “Dragon Ball” series. It also advised followers to keep an eye out for future information. “This Fall, two new ensembles will be available! Keep a look out for additional information!” In a tweet on Thursday, Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced.

Other details about the planned “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” DLC, which will be released this fall, will be revealed soon. The content, however, does not yet have a set release date.

The game was released in October 2016 in North America and Europe, and November 2016 in Japan by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

“Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” had sold 7 million units worldwide, including digital downloads, as of December 2020. The sequel’s Nintendo Switch adaptation was released in September 2017, and Google Stadia support was added in December 2019. Despite the fact that the game is almost five years old and two other Dragon Ball-themed games have since been produced, “Xenoverse 2” continues to receive post-launch support, which is an accomplishment few titles can claim.

Playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia, “Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2” is a sequel to the popular “Dragon Ball Xenoverse.”