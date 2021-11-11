The ‘New World’ PTR is now available; a new weapon has been revealed.

The Public Test Realm (PTR) for “New World” has been introduced by Amazon Games Studios in the goal of preventing any further bugs and exploits from wreaking havoc on the game.

Following a particularly bad week for “New World,” the developers are now doubling down on their attempts to clean the MMO in order to prevent any further game-breaking bugs and exploits. Amazon’s recent implementation of a Public Test Realm for “New World” is just one more step in the company’s effort to perfect its first successful game release.

“We expect to discover and repair all severe issues before they reach live servers,” the development team wrote in a recent blog post on the official website.

However, the PTR is only available in restricted quantities. In total, there are only two servers: one in the eastern United States and the other in central Europe.

Furthermore, access to these PTR servers is granted on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning that not everyone will be allowed to play in the test worlds. Players should be aware that queue times may still exist on the PTR, according to Amazon.

The reveal of “New World’s” first new weapon, the Void Gauntlet, follows the introduction of the PTR. This is a dual DPS and support weapon that scales with both Intelligence and Focus, according to the developers.

The Void Gauntlet will be primarily a close-ranged weapon with a flurry of melee strikes employing a magic phase blade formed of void energy.

Annihilation, the weapon’s initial skill tree, will emphasize the weapon’s DPS potential by employing a range of assaults that use the void blade itself. In the meanwhile, the Decay skill tree will provide ranged assaults with a variety of boosts and debuffs provided via Orbs of Decay.

Even before the game’s official release, there were rumors that this weapon would be included in “New World.” It’ll only be a matter of time before players get their hands on this fascinating new tool, which will ideally let them discover a new playstyle in the game’s open-world PvP sandbox.

Unfortunately, no date has been set for the release of the Void Gauntlet on live servers. The new weapon, on the other hand, should be available in the next big patch, which is expected to arrive next week or in late November.