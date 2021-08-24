The new PS5 model is now on the market, with more stock expected to arrive soon.

Following reports that a new PS5 model is in the works, a fresh report claims that Sony has actually shipped the rumored new PS5 Digital Edition model, with some retailers prepared for retail sales.

The most recent piece of information concerning the PS5 Digital Edition’s lighter variant came from the Australian publication Press Start. According to the source, a brand new variant of Sony’s new generation disc-less gaming system has debuted in various retailers around the region over the weekend.

It was also established that these models, as well as others on the way, had the new model number CFI-1102A. Several sites reported on the forthcoming PS5 Digital Edition model in July 2021, as you may recall.

The model’s manual leaked online at the time, suggesting that the new disc-less game console is 300 grams lighter than the previous edition, which was introduced in 2020.

According to this handbook, the console now has a new screw on its base that can be used to secure the optional stand. This means that instead of using a screwdriver, consumers can adjust the screw using their hands.

Unfortunately, the outlet has yet to confirm that the new model is significantly lighter than the PS5 Digital Edition edition that was previously launched.

Despite the fact that the new model is significantly lighter, Sony has remained silent on the matter. In the past, the Japanese gaming behemoth upgraded the internal components first, then switched to a new wireless communications manufacturer. This appears to be a similar scenario.

Surprisingly, Australia appears to be the first region to report receiving stock of the updated model, although other regions are sure to follow suit in the following days.

As of this writing, it appears that these are the only significant changes to the new PS5 Digital Edition model since its November debut. Sony has not yet formally announced this updated version, however it appears to be available in some Australian stores.

Sony recently released a beta system upgrade for PS5 consoles, further expanding the capabilities of the fifth generation game device.