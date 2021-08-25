The New Pentakill Album Will Include New Skins for ‘League Of Legends’.

In September, a fresh batch of Pentakill skins will be published to coincide with the release of the virtual heavy metal band’s latest album, in honor of the band’s return after years apart.

Pentakill will get the K/DA treatment, with new and polished skins for each band member, as well as the addition of a new member, Viego. The Ruined King will join the metal band as the band’s seventh and second guitarist.

For Pentakill, Riot appears to have abandoned the real-world metal band aesthetic in favor of a heavier fantasy vibe. The new designs of each member look to be greatly influenced by heavy metal album covers, particularly Mordekaiser’s armor. The official splash image for each member was unveiled by the “League Of Legends” Twitter account, and YouTuber SkinSpotlights uploaded teasers of each skin.

The new Pentakill skins’ theme reflects the rewritten narrative of the band’s formation, as revealed in a teaser film for the upcoming “Lost Chapter” album. Pentakill, like the other skin lines in “League Of Legends,” looks to have its own universe in which metal music is revered as a religion based on cosmic gods of rock.

Each member’s skin has new character models, music effects, and visual effects in-game. Each skin’s most distinguishing feature is that they all play riffs or sound clips from the band’s songs. While within his Death Realm with an enemy, Mordekaiser’s ultimate, for example, now plays a continuous heavy metal guitar solo, giving him boss battle feelings.

Riot’s first music brand from “League Of Legends” is Pentakill. The virtual band consists of seven (formerly five) game champions who are represented by real-life metal performers such as Masterplan’s Jorn Lande, Battle Beast’s Noora Louhimo, renowned Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, and others.

“Smite and Ignite” and “Grasp of the Undying” are the group’s two full-length albums. The new skins will be released on September 8, along with their latest album, “Lost Chapter.” The new Pentakill skins, on the other hand, are currently available for testing on the PBE.