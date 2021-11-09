The new Fiat 500 that the caregiver purchased has ‘vanished’ from the driveway.

Just six weeks after receiving it as a gift, a carer’s new Fiat 500 vanished from her driveway.

Georgia Duffy, 25, of Mossley Hill, went for a walk with her dog on Saturday, October 30 and saw her new Fiat 500 had ‘vanished’ from her driveway.

After she skipped a year of education to care for her grandmother during the coronavirus outbreak, her family bought her a grey automobile with a burgundy sunroof.

Georgia said she was’shocked’ when she saw the car wasn’t in her driveway and believed she was ‘going insane.’

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “I exited the house and saw my car was missing, but I didn’t [see it], if that makes sense. I walked my puppy to the post office, but it wasn’t until I got back that I realized it wasn’t on the road that I became concerned.

“I thought I’d gone insane and parked my car on the wrong side of the road or on the incorrect street. Then it dawned on me that my car was vanished.” When she returned home from the post office, the 25-year-old dialed 911 and began asking passers-by if they had security cameras.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “A grey Fiat 500 convertible with a burgundy roof was reported taken from outside an address on Cooper Avenue South.

“The vehicle was reported stolen between 11 p.m. on Friday, October 29th, and 10.30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th.”

She stated, ” “My next-door neighbor said the automobile was still there when he got home from work about 11 p.m. The one on the other side has surveillance cameras, and after I park the car, it is never seen again.

“It appears to have vanished into thin air.”

The caregiver also shared photos of her automobile on Facebook in the hopes that someone might know more about its location.

“It’s a particularly strange one,” she explained, “many say it was lifted from the route and put in.”

