The New Champion In ‘League Of Legends’ Is A Terrifying Teenage Yordle.

After nearly five years and a slew of unnecessarily difficult characters, “League of Legends” is finally getting a new playable yordle to torment the game’s mid-lane as a close-ranged caster capable of shutting down mobile champions.

Riot Games has debuted Vex, the Gloomist on the official “League of Legends” Twitter account. Her complete equipment was made available to the public not long after.

Vex’s kit is expressly meant to punish anyone who approaches too close for comfort, especially those with any form of dash or gap closer, which is unfortunate for players who enjoy high-mobility champions like Yasuo, Fizz, and Ahri.

Vex’s powers are covered in a video on the SkinSpotlights YouTube channel, which includes descriptions for each skill. Despite the fact that this little emo yordle’s kit isn’t as crammed as Akshan’s or Gwen’s, she’ll still be able to create an impression because to her anti-mobility specialization.

Vex was supposed to look like an angry adolescent, as seen by her irritated, anti-social voice lines and oversized hoody, but Riot claimed there was more to her backstory than meets the eye. Principal narrative writer John O’Bryan stated in a champion insights blog post that they intended Vex to appeal with players that have a history of being an unhappy and apathetic adolescent.

Between expressing youthful angst and despair, O’Bryan and the rest of the team drew a clear distinction.

“We couldn’t tell if we were dealing with normal adolescent hormones, constant low moods, or clinical depression. And this is something the Vex team put a lot of effort into since they wanted to create a truly relevant experience that isn’t typically seen in media,” O’Bryan stated.

Vex was built by Riot to fit her angsty personality, with a demonic shadow that she utilizes to cast spells and inflict Fear on her foes. Her special abilities concentrate around punishing champions who dash too close to her with dashes.

Vex, ironically, has a lot of dashing ability. Vex’s ultimate ability allows her to mark foes and send them hurtling toward her. Vex can cast her ultimate again if an enemy dies soon after being marked.

Riot admitted that an edgy teenage yordle champion wouldn’t appeal to everyone, but it insisted that releasing Vex was a risk it was willing to take.