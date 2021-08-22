The national media reacted to Everton’s 2-2 draw with Leeds United by saying, “Strangely, that didn’t work.”

Everton’s perfect start to the season was maintained as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United.

Leeds United fans returned to Elland Road for the match, seventeen years after their last home Premier League game in front of a sell-out crowd.

Despite the tremendous atmosphere inside Elland Road, Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Blues the lead on the half-hour mark when he converted a penalty.

Leeds leveled 11 minutes later, courtesy of Mateusz Klich, who capitalised on a Michael Keane blunder.

Early in the second half, Demarai Gray scored his first Premier League goal to restore Everton’s advantage, before Raphinha’s incredible shot sealed a sharing of the points.

Everton pulls up to third place in the table as a result of the draw, and here’s how the national media covered the match.

“At times, Leeds was carried by that passion. Rafa Bentez led Everton to victory in his second game in charge, and there was enough to be pleased about for the Spaniard. “They pushed us from the start, but we responded well,” he remarked. “We had good chances in the second half and a chance to score the third goal, but the outcome is probably fair.”

“The penetration of Demarai Gray, their eagerness to fire in low, pacey crosses, and Dominic Calvert-delight Lewin’s in being the focal point of their play stood out in Everton’s performance.

“As Bentez’s side grabbed control early on, Elland Road was still flooded with noise. Every challenge was celebrated as a goal, every throw-in was greeted with ecstatic cheers, and every missed Everton clearance was derided during the first period.

"Those in blue, on the other hand, were the ones who cut with precision. Lucas Digne crossed low from the left, just in front of Leeds center defender Liam Cooper, looking for Calvert-Lewin. The VAR instructed Darren England, the referee, to review the pitch-side monitor, which revealed Cooper had thrown one arm around England's forward and yanked his shirt with the other. Calvert-Lewin was facing up by the time a penalty was given."