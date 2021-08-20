The mysterious Blue Box game “Abandoned” is available for free, but there is a catch.

Due to widespread conspiracy theories regarding the game and its developer on the internet, the PlayStation-exclusive title “Abandoned” has gotten a lot of attention. However, Blue Box is a legitimate gaming business that intends to give away a free copy of the next game.

Hasan Kahraman, the CEO of Blue Box Studios and the creator of “Abandoned,” announced in a recent interview with IGN that anyone who pre-order its game “The Haunting: Blood Water Curse” will receive a free copy of “Abandoned.”

After its early access version was withdrawn from marketplaces, “The Haunting: Blood Water Curse” is no longer accessible for purchase.

Blue Box originally stated that a finished product would be released in the future.

“The Haunting: Blood Water Curse” follows the same timeline as “Abandoned,” but without the conspiracy ideas. Players use a camera to look for ghosts and solve puzzles in the former, which is characterized as a love letter to the Fatal Frame franchise.

The game’s development studio may have been inexperienced at the time and was still learning the ropes. Even though the game was still in Alpha, it was put into Early Access on Steam, making it unfinished.

In an interview with IGN, Kahraman stated that “The Haunting: Blood Water Curse” included “placeholders and involved animations and character models” when it was published in Early Access last year. He also claimed that the game’s poor performance was due to people’s lack of understanding of the game’s early access status.

Blue Box will soon add a form to their website for individuals who have already purchased the Early Access version of “The Haunting: Blood Water Curse,” according to the article. In exchange for the evidence of purchase, the studio will give away a free “full bundle” of “Abandoned,” which will be available when the game is released.

Giving away free copies of “Abandoned” is a clever tactic, albeit it’s unclear when the game it’s associated with will be released.

Blue Box Studios is now working on “Abandoned,” which will be released on PC and PlayStation systems. As of currently, no precise release date has been set.