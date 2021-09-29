The most recent Android Auto update converts your car’s screen into a gaming console.

Google is preparing to release an Android Auto upgrade that turns the car’s screen into a gaming console.

Android Auto users will soon be able to utilize the GameSnacks app on their car screens, according to Google. The games can be found on the home screen under a new icon.

Users must just launch the game in the same way that they would any other software. The next Android Auto update is scheduled to bring eight new games to the platform. Popular games like “Bubble Woods,” “Unblock That,” and “2048” are among them.

It’s worth mentioning that this new feature will only be available when the car is parked.

The launch date for this new function has yet to be announced by Google. It is anticipated to become live in the “coming few weeks,” according to the company.

Car owners will be able to switch between their phone’s personal and business profiles using voice commands as part of an upcoming Android Auto upgrade. Furthermore, users will be able to customize a bespoke launch screen for their automobiles, which will be distinct from their phone’s normal screen and only available in the car.

Android Auto is a solution that connects Android phones to the infotainment system in vehicles. Drivers can use voice commands as well as the car’s touchscreen to control their smartphones with this technology.

With the help of Google Assistant, drivers can send and receive messages while hearing them read aloud. They can also control music, manage calendars, and use navigation apps without stopping or taking their hands off the steering wheel.

Aside from GameSnacks, the next update will bring a variety of UI improvements to Android Auto, including news, music, and podcast recommendations from Google Assistant. Google Pay will also be used to enable contactless payments.

“When it’s time to fill up at the gas station, you can now say, “Hey Google, pay for gas” on Android Auto or from your Android phone, instead of pulling out your credit card or cash. Choose your pump number and use Google Pay to make a contactless payment. Starting with Exxon and Mobil, Conoco, Phillips 66, and 76 stations across the United States, this will be available,” the business revealed in a blog.