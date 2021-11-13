The most frequent recyclable and non-recyclable items in Liverpool.

The topic of what can and can’t be recycled is a constant source of debate in households across the country, and it makes us wrack our brains every time we throw away a yoghurt container or a loo roll tube.

The guidelines can be complicated, and placing the wrong item in the recycling bin can contaminate the rest of it, resulting in a landfill-bound mound of recyclables.

While everyone in the Liverpool City Region has a different colored bin depending on where they reside, the same recycling laws apply across Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, Wirral, and Halton.

In St Helens, the Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA) maintains a complete list of what can and cannot be put in your blue, grey, or brown trash, as well as your black box and blue and pink bags.

To help you avoid mistakenly sending recyclable goods to the landfill, we’ve assembled a list of the region’s recycling guidelines in one spot.

Paper is one of the most important recyclable materials, but it must be clean to be used.

Grease, food, paint, and grime can all cause recyclable paper to end up in the trash.

Shredded paper should be thrown away since the paper fibers are too tiny to be recycled.

In Merseyside, here’s a list of everything you can and can’t recycle:

Items that are RECYCLABLE

Brochures

Paper that is brown in color

Catalogues are a type of publication that (first remove any plastic or film before recycling)

Paper for computers (remove your personal information)

a set of envelopes (remove your personal information)

Unsolicited mail

Flyers and leaflets

Letters

Newspapers and magazines (remove plastic bags and film)

Newspapers

Gift bags made of non-metallic materials

Telephone directories on paper

Paper for wrapping (unless it has a decorative, shiny, glossy or glittery surface)

Paper for writing/art

Yellow Pages (Yellow Pages)

Items that ARE NOT RECYCLABLE

Paper towels were used.

Nappy disposables

Wrapping paper with foil

Gift bags made of metal

Hygiene supplies

Notes on post-it notes

sanitary supplies

Tampons and sanitary towels

Metallic/shiny paper

Paper shreds

Tape made of paper

Labels that stick

Cotton wool was used instead of sticky paper.

Make-up remover pads that have been used

tissues that have been used

Please do not flush wet wipes down the toilet.

Most clean cardboard, like paper, can be recycled if it is free of dirt and stains.

Cardboard containers, such as grease-covered pizza boxes, must regretfully be thrown out in the ordinary trash.

Before placing cardboard boxes in the recycling bin, remember to flatten them and remove any plastic from them.

