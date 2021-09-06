The Microsoft Surface Go 3’s leaked specifications reveal that it will look very similar to its predecessor.

According to reports, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 will have all of the attractive aesthetics of the company’s more expensive tablet and will be keyboard-centric.

The Surface Go 3 is expected to be introduced during Microsoft’s forthcoming event on September 22. However, the device appeared on Geekbench ahead of the planned announcement, giving enthusiasts a sneak glance at its technical features.

Furthermore, Roland Quandt of Winfuture provided additional information on the device, which will undoubtedly pique the interest of buyers. According to the newest source, fans can not expect much from the Surface Go 3 in terms of overall style and size.

The Redmond-based software giant’s next-generation tablet is expected to include a 10.5-inch display with full HD quality. According to the source, the device would have the same design as its predecessor, including a fold-out stand and a magnesium alloy chassis.

The tablet is powered by Intel’s Amber Lake U processor, which is the company’s 10th generation. The device’s base model has a PentiumGold 6500 Y processor and 4 GB of RAM.

The entry-level device appears to function and look similar to the Surface Go 2. The CPU outperforms the Core m3-8100Y in terms of performance. According to reports, the Core i3-10100Y will provide a significant boost.

The Surface Go 3’s more expensive variant contains an Intel Core i3-10100Y System on Chip (SoC) with a base clock speed of 1.3 GHz. Depending on the workload at hand, it can surge up to 3.9 GHz. This variant has 8 GB of RAM.

It also has a UHD Graphics 625 GPU and is a dual-core processor. We don’t yet know how much the base and higher-tier models of the forthcoming tablet will cost.

Other goods will be unveiled at the future Microsoft event, according to Quandt. The Surface Duo 2, which has been leaking for several months, is expected to be announced.